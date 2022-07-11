Kim Kardashian, daughter North’s joke: “He staged a murder to scare the housekeeper”

It seems like the last joke of the daughter from Kim Kardashian went a little too far: the star revealed that the authorities were even involved after their housekeeper was convinced that there had been a murder inside their home.

North West, the nine-year-old daughter of Kim and Kanye West, has become really good at using fake blood and creating fake wounds, Kardashian herself revealed in an interview with Allure. Her love for the macabre, however, nearly got the Kardashians star in trouble:

“North really likes makeup and is very good at it. I hired a teacher who comes to show her how to use makeup and how to create scary wounds. In fact, she is so good that this summer she put on her makeup and she decided, not only to play a joke on me, but she also made it look like the whole room was a murder scene.“.

“I cleaned the kids but I was just too tired to clean the whole room … so the housekeeper, as soon as she arrived, tried to call the authorities thinking there was a real crime. I had to explain to the police that it was just a prank my kids played … I have pictures, the room was scary“concluded Kim Kardashian.