Kim Kardashian asks Pete Davidson to shower with her in the “Kardashian” trailer.

Ads

More on: “The Kardashians” hulu show “The Kardashian” exposed for the staging of a family reunion on Tristan Thompson Khloé Kardashian tweets “we all deserve forgiveness” after the ending of “Kardashians” Khloé Kardashian shows the curves in a hot suit in which Pete Davidson jokes seeing Kim Kardashian’s vagina

The love story between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson is getting hot.

In a teaser trailer for the second season of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” the founder of Skims asks the former “Saturday Night Live” alum if he’d like to shower with her.

“Honey, do you want to take a shower with me very quickly?” she asks in front of Khloé Kardashian in shock.

In response, Davidson, 28, promptly throws the phone and runs off to join his girlfriend, 41.

The swap marks the comedian’s first camera appearance on the reality TV series.

During the Season 1 finale, the “King of Staten Island” star could be heard making an out-of-color joke on Kim’s vagina.

“Pete, come here, you need to meet Paxy. Paxy worked with me as audio [for] 14 years since “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. She knows everything about me. She probably saw my vagina, ”Kim said in her confessional chair.

Davidson replied brazenly, asking, “More than me?”

“No more than you,” Kim retorted with a huge smile on her face. “But he probably saw it.”

Kim Kardashian offers Pete Davidson a bold proposition in the teaser trailer for the second season of “The Kardashians”. Hulu

Prior to the launch of the first season in April, the founder of Skkn told Variety that she didn’t shoot with her boyfriend.

“I’m not against it. It’s just not what it does, ”she said at the time, adding that it probably would be open (which it clearly was now that she’s on the show).

This marks the first time that the “SNL” alum appears in front of the camera on the show.Hulu

But a source told Page Six that those in Davidson’s close circle were advising him against appearing on the family show.

“His career has taken off, what does he need this for?” a source noted. “It’s a surefire way to kill the relationship. Being involved in the show tithe every man “.

Davidson, 28, ran off to join his girlfriend in the shower. Hulu

However, a second source denied that people were telling Davidson not to attend.

“He feels no pressure to be on the show,” the insider shared. “Not even the people around him. If it happens that he’s on the show, it happens.

The second season of “The Kardashians” will debut September 22, 2022 on Hulu.

Ads