Kim Kardashian and the tweaks: “Only botox” (but the doctor denies it). From rhinoplasty to liposuction: all possible interventions

“Just a little bit of botox on the forehead“with these few words, Kim Kardashian, in an interview with Allure, silenced everything that has been written for years about her being redone from head to toe. She, the expert in contouring, filters, angles and lights, promoter of beauty routines and the gym must therefore thank her DNA for her aesthetic aspect. This does not mean that she is not attentive to her physical appearance, on the contrary. In the interview, in fact the New York Times subscribes, she would be willing to “eat me *** everyday“ if he guaranteed her an elixir of eternal youth. Today she is self-aware and she is not afraid even to talk about plastic surgery. And she also stresses that she has never used it. “Never filled in lips or cheeks.”

MORE INFORMATION

Did Kim Kardashian Really Ruin Marilyn Monroe’s Dress? Some deny, but the video “speaks” clearly (and shows other permanent damage)

Kim Kardashian: “Only botox”, but the doctor denies it

It was iDr Tunc Tiryaki, consultant plastic surgeon at the Cadogan Clinic in London. The expert, as reported by The Sun, believes that there is evidence that Kim has had improvements over the years and behind all this there is also some “help”. Ever since her TV series “Ke Eping Up With The Kardashians” aired for the first time in 2007, it was rumored that Kim had undergone liposuction. In a 2011 episode, she took an x-ray to show that there was no silicon in her back.

“Kim Kardashian ruined Marilyn Monroe’s dress she wore at the Met Gala”, tears and broken crystals

The thesis of the cirurge

But Dr. Tiryaki isn’t sure: “We need to base our observations on human anatomy and the science of medicine and aging. The face and body change with weight fluctuations and over time. Looking at its evolution, there are signs that these changes did not happen naturally“. Explain better what the doctor means: “The relationships between the different parts of the torso do not change, but Kim’s waist-to-waist ratio changed dramatically after 2010. This suggests that she may have had liposuction on her waist and lateral thighs and that she was injected with fat on her buttocks. This can be seen from the thinness of the waist, the lateral thighs, the slight undulations on the lateral areas of the thigh and the exaggerated fullness of the buttocks.“. But Kim did an X-ray to disprove these rumors is not worth anything? “The transfer of fat cannot be diagnosed by radiology – explains the specialist – that x-ray can only prove that he had no implants“.

Kourtney Kardashian, fairytale wedding in Portofino with Travis Barker: the exaggerated looks of the star sisters

High definition liposuction

But Kardashian follows a strict diet to have that physique as she has often said: no carbohydrates and sugars, treadmills every day and a powerful sauna suit worn twice a day. But Dr. Tiraki doesn’t believe all of this: “IS Kim may have undergone high-definition liposuction, again to shape her abs, but the excess fat injected has also been redistributed very recently. This last intervention worked well and is now more balanced“.

So according to the specialist, not only would Kim have had surgery in past years, but she would still be doing it.

“Anatomical changes show that she may have initially undergone liposuction on her love handles, sides and inside of her thighs, and on the inside of her knee, with fat injected into her buttocks. Then, having gained some weight, particularly where she had already intervened, she may have decided to redistribute the accumulated fat using high definition liposuction.“.

It all started with rhinoplasty

But the “liason” between Kim and the surgery according to the doctor began a long time ago. “I think he did a rhinoplasty because his nose completely changed early in his career. He also appears to have transferred fat from his jaw and cheekbones because his facial structure changed and became sharper in 2010, after his first liposuction.“. And according to the doctor, her ever-young appearance could be due to subtle jaw procedures she has undergone. “Kim changed her style to be a little more natural, both in the body and in the face. If she has had fillers on her face, they are very good because they cannot be detected. Over the age of 30, we lose bone support and bone definition, so our jaw and cheekbones shrink“.

The advancing age can be seen

So for the surgeon there is no doubt: “If someone does not change over the years, it may mean that they have made some “tweaks”“. In short, in conclusion: “People who look young and natural have had good procedures. People who seem unnatural have had wrong procedures“. And without a doubt, helped or not, “Kim is fine for her age», Even the specialist agrees on this.