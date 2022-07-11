Khloe Kardashian talks about love in “The Kardashian” season 2 trailer after Tristan Thompson split

Ads

Khloe Kardashian. Broadimage / Shutterstock

The next chapter. The second season of The Kardashian anticipates different journeys for each member of the famous family, and Khloé Kardashian is all about achieving a place of hope in her personal life.

“I believe in love. When you love you know you are alive. You have these feelings, ”Good American co-founder, 38, said in a voiceover during the trailer, which was released on Monday, July 11. In the video, Khloé enjoys her life alongside her family, including sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney. Kardashian.

During the first season, Khloé uncovered the paternity scandal of her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson while the cameras were rolling. In the episode before the finale, Kim, 41, told her younger sister that the athlete, 31, was being sued by Maralee Nichols for supporting her children. Us Weekly confirmed in December 2021 that the NBA player filed a response in court in which he acknowledged meeting Nichols on March 31 while he was still dating the reality star.

After previously requesting genetic testing, Thompson took to social media earlier this year to confirm that he is the father of fitness model’s 7-month-old son, Theo. “Today, the paternity test results reveal that I had a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions, ”the former Sacramento Kings player, who also shares a child with ex Jordan Craig, wrote on Instagram Stories in January. “Now that paternity has been established, I am looking forward to raising our son amicably.”

Thompson apologized to his one-time girlfriend in the long statement. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years, ”he added at the time. “My actions are certainly not in line with the way I see you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you might think. Again, I’m so incredibly sorry.

Khloé, for her part, criticized the way Thompson treated her over the years during The Kardashians’ season finale.

Tristan Thompson. Brian To / Shutterstock

“I found out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would not be doing it. But alright, if you do, won’t you even give me a warning before the rest of the world? the California native, who shares 4-year-old daughter True with Thompson, told the cameras. “It’s just another slap in the face. It is humiliating. I’m embarassed. I’d rather be alone than being around people ”.

In the episode, which aired in June, Khloé talked about her future dating plans. “They say you never love the same way twice. And I think you say that because you have scars or, like, there’s trauma. You are trained to love people differently, ”she explained to Scott Disick, noting that she believed she could find someone to“ trust ”again.

In the same month, Us confirmed that Khloé is dating a private equity investor. The news came shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum denied rumors of a relationship with an NBA player. “Definitely NOT true !!! I love you! Thanks for the good wishes, but I don’t see a soul, ”he commented in an Instagram post from the KardashianSocial fan page. “I’m happy to focus on my daughter and me for a while.”

