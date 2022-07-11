Khloe Kardashian references Kim Kardashian’s iconic “KUWTK” diamond earring incident during birthday trip

Ads

Khloe and Kim Kardashian. Frank Micelotta / Shutterstock; Matt Baron / Shutterstock

To search. Khloé Kardashian teased one of her sister Kim Kardashian’s most iconic moments from Keeping Up With the Kardashians as she celebrated her birthday on her vacation.

“We’re still looking for that damn diamond,” Good American co-founder, 38, wrote via Instagram on Sunday 10 July, along with a photo of her and Skims founder, 41, posing in matching black bikinis in the ocean. . The caption was a reference to the Kardashian family’s infamous trip to Bora Bora in 2011, during which Kim lost a diamond earring after her then-husband, Kris Humphries, threw it in the water.

“My earring is gone! Oh, my God, I’m about to cry. My diamond earring! ” she exclaimed at the time the distraught founder of KKW Beauty when the NBA player, now 37, rushed after her to find her. “That [costs] $ 75,000. We will not find it in the ocean ”.

After Kim informed her family of the situation, older sister Kourtney Kardashian peeked out of her hotel room and attempted to put the situation into perspective. “Kim, there are people who are dying,” she joked. (Kylie Jenner later recovered the earring while scuba diving.)

While it’s unclear whether the famous family is currently in Bora Bora, the sisters are enjoying a tropical vacation as part of Khloé’s belated birthday celebrations. “Wheels Up on Kylie Air Kamp KoKo is underway,” author of Strong Looks Better Naked wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 9, as she posed with 4-year-old daughter True on the private jet of 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder. . The plane was decorated with pink and gold balloons and an elaborate birthday cake, complete with macarons and mimosas.

Khloé was joined by brother Rob Kardashian and his daughter, Dream, 5, on their journey before they met Kim on the tropical island. “Do not disturb… We are having fun,” the Revenge Body guest wrote via Instagram on Sunday along with photos of her swimming with the little ones.

The belated birthday celebrations come just two weeks after Us Weekly confirmed Khloé is dating a private equity investor following her split from one-time boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The reality TV character was reportedly introduced to her new boyfriend by older sister Kim, although the identity of her mystery man has not yet been revealed. News of Khloé’s new romance came shortly after fans saw her reaction to learning that Thompson, 31, had had a child with Maralee Nichols while she was still dating the Alum Alum. with the Kardashians.

“I found out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would not be doing it. But alright, if you do, won’t you even give me a warning before the rest of the world? he told the cameras during a June episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “It’s just another slap in the face. … Did Tristan have every chance to tell me? Yes. Would Tristan tell me if there was no child involved? Absolutely no. And that shows a lot of his character. The whole thing is despicable ”.

Despite being “humiliated” by the scandal, Khloé confessed that she was still optimistic that she would find The One. “No matter what you go through, you’ll be fine. Someday I will have the fairy tale that I hope to have, ”she said at that moment.

