Keanu Reeves: Keanu Reeves adorably answers a child’s questions at the airport and goes viral | Present







“Boy: Why were you in London?” Kimmel tweeted, citing the couple’s exchange. “KR: Shooting a documentary”. When the boy started talking about Grand Prixmispronouncing “Prix”the actor overlooked the grammatical error and chatted enthusiastically about the career of Formula 1.

The television producer shared that the boy was running out of questions, and to make the encounter more fun, the star of “Speed” he started asking his young fan questions as well.

Kid: What broadway show?

KR: American Buffalo! Mamet! Kid: Where are you staying in NY?

KR: Midtown! By this time the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him 🤣 Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favourite? — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

The questions consisted of subtle things like Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? Which was your favourite?, and she added: “The man couldn’t be nicer, especially after an international flight”.

Kimmel added that he wanted to share the details of the encounter to illustrate the “kind” of person Reeves is, and how amazing it was to be able to witness that moment: “I thought I’d share this because the guy is a class act and little moments like this can make a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus.”wrote.

