Keanu Reeves announces the possible collaboration with Marvel Studios. “It would be interesting”

According to an interview between the actor Keanu Reeves and the film studio “Marvel Studios”, They had a meeting to confirm the possible collaboration, in the cast of several Marvel movies and belong to the superhero universe.

Marvel Studios does not stop growing in the cinematographic universe, currently its films have shown great demand from viewers, developing films of great attraction for fans, although it could grow even more with the arrival of the legendary actor of “Matrix”, Keanu Reeves, since his incorporation would greatly benefit the production and would be a great show, considering that he has never participated in Marvel movies.

According to the interview it was confirmed that he and the director of Marvel, Kevin Feige They talked about the future participation of the actor in various productions, where by surprise, the actor considered if they already had a character available for him, in which they responded:

“We haven’t done it yet, we have to find something.”

Making it clear to us the director’s interest in his way of responding, so that we will soon see Keanu Reeves’ performance on the big screen, with the imagination of his character, outfits and scenes in the production.

In addition, the actor responded weeks ago if he would like to move from the world of action to the Marvel universe, answering the following:

“It would be an honor”. “It could really be something interesting that I would never have done, in special in that sense, in terms of scale, ambition, production, it would be great to be a part of that.”

Being one of the most sought-after and highest-producing actors in the movie industry, it would be interesting to see him on screen as superheroes.