Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend are rarely seen and remind us that true love comes at the right time

Keanu Reeves is one of the most powerful actors in Hollywood and although his career includes great successes on screen such as the saga The Matrix Y John Wickis also recognized for his great humility and acts of kindness.

Mind you, while everyone brags about their encounters with Reeves and the good deeds they’ve witnessed, he is usually very secretive about his private life.

That is why it is very strange when he is seen in common situations or next to his girlfriend, the artist Alexandra Grant.

Recently They were photographed walking hand-in-hand and beaming through New York City. According to reports of The Daily Mail, they toured Saks Fifth Avenue before heading to Quality Meats Dining.

They also attended a play on Broadway, as the actor had anticipated in an interview with a small fan at the airport.

Keanu Reeves steps out with longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant to support his Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne by attending his Broadway play🎭 pic.twitter.com/wUb6EC9KbN — keanureevesfanpage.tr (@keanureevesfptr) July 9, 2022

This is their second public outing in the past month as they previously walked the red carpet together for the star-studded MOCA Gala in Los Angeles.

In March, Reeves sparked rumors that he planned to propose to Grant after he was caught browsing rings at the Irene Neuwirth luxury jewelry store on Melrose Place in West Hollywood.

A source told the magazine OKAY! that Keanu had already proposed to Grant. “Keanu popped the question after they got back home from Europe, where she was shooting back-to-back movies, and she was there the whole time to support him. That’s when he realized that he can’t live without her,” the source told the publication.

It was also stated that Sandra Bullockwho has been a very close friend of Reeves, had something to do with the whole situation: “It was a sincere conversation with Sandra that finally inspired him to put a ring on her and he is very happy that he did.”

While it is not entirely clear when Reeves and Grant began their relationship, it is known that they met at a dinner party in 2009 but did not become romantically involved until many years later. Their public debut as a couple occurred in 2019, when they had been together for a year or more..

Although not as public a figure as Reeves, Grant has an impeccable career in the art world and is recognized for her selfless work. She is a woman dedicated to making sculptures and paintings, in addition to founding the granLOVE philatropic project that produces AND sells works of art as well as original editions to benefit projects of artists and non-profit organizations.

Grant has also been an adjunct professor at the Art Center College of Design (in Pasadena, California) and a mentor in the Pacific Northwest College of Art’s distance learning MFA program.

Waiting has its rewards

Keanu and Alexandra are breaking away from the idea that there is a limit to finding love and stability with someone. They started their relationship in their 40s and have proven that waiting is worth it.

The actor went through many obstacles and had to work through many emotional wounds before finding “the one”, leaving a great lesson about never giving up believing that we all deserve to find happiness.

Sometimes waiting can feel like torture and could make us fall into despair however, it has its rewards. Time is wise and will put the right person in your path at the right time. Do not get carried away by the pressure of others that you should be with a stable partner “at a certain age” because if Reeves and Grant have shown something, it is that There is no set time to love.