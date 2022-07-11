Kardashian fans are shocked after Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, 4, shares a makeup-free mom’s TikTok who looks unrecognizable

KARDASHIAN fans were shocked after Kylie Jenner’s sweet daughter Stormi, 4, shared a wild TikTok from her mother without makeup that looked unrecognizable.

Stormi discovered the joys of filters in his “first” TikTok video.

The four-year-old aimed the camera at an odd angle, just above her head.

Kylie’s daughter moved the camera from the lighted ceiling to herself.

The face filter exaggerated her cheeks and nose as Stormi looked surprised at her new look and showed off her big teeth.

Stormi then pointed the camera at her 24-year-old mother as she appeared to be having breakfast.

Kylie Cosmetics founder ditched makeup and let her wet hair melt.

The filter also exaggerated Kylie’s nose and cheeks as she reached out to take the camera from her little one.

The caption stated: “Stormi’s First TikTok”, along with a laughing emoji.

Kevin MacLeod and Kevin the Monkey’s track Monkeys Spinning Monkeys played in the background.

Keeping up with the Kardashians, fans moved on to the comment section of an online thread after watching the hilarious video.

One fan said: “It’s fun! I love seeing the silly side of her! “

Another fan added: “I think it’s nice that he still posted it even though it looks like that! Lots of Laughs!”

A third fan said: “Look at his wobbly nose!”

A fourth person wrote: “Imagine if Stormi was filming the TikTok around the house and filming the baby, then posting it!” with a shocked face emoji.

DATE NIGHT

The KUWTK star shares her first child with rapper Travis Scott, 31.

In February, she also welcomed a son with his dad.

The couple did not announce their baby’s name.

The couple were recently spotted together on their way to dinner at the famous Craig’s hotspot in West Hollywood.

Kylie pulled her hair back into a sleek hairstyle and showed off her amazing post-baby curves in a black latex dress.

Travis and his little mom held hands as they walked out of the upscale restaurant.

PAJAMAS OF STORMS

Kardashian fans had a different reaction when they saw Kylie’s previous TikTok.

In the nearly 20-second clip, the Kardashian star and her daughter strut back and forth as if they were runway models.

The mother / daughter tried several pairs of high heels.

The Hulu star shared her collection of shoes and bags in the background.

Kylie captioned the post: “Happy Friday”.

The Saucy Santana song, Walk, was played while Stormi showed off her pajamas.

Eagle-eyed fans moved on to the comment section after spotting a large hole in Stormi’s pajamas.

One critic remarked: “The hole is all I’ve seen!” how another critic criticized the “material mom” for not caring about “her baby’s clothes?”

