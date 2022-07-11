Jurassic World: Chris Pratt dedicates tender words to Bryce Dallas | Films

Irais M.

The actors co-starred in the trilogy and became best friends.

Chris Pratt took advantage of his Instagram account to dedicate some tender words to Bryce Dallas Howard, who has been his co-star in the trilogy of Jurassic World, made up of the 2015 film of the same name, Fallen Kingdom (2018) and the recently released dominion (2022).

“It’s over a month since Jurassic World: Dominion It’s in theaters and I can’t help but think about my partner through all of this,” Chris Pratt posted. along with some selfie with the actress. “You have been by my side during this crazy road of more than 8 years and I would not want it to be any other way”, continued the actor of Guardians of the Galaxy.

“Eight extraordinary years, 2 fantastic films: it has been an honor to share this path with you, Bryce Dallas Howard”, concluded the actor.

The actress, for her part, shared another photo on Instagram in which she appears with Chris Pratt and thanked him for going to speak with her students from the Nine Muses Entertainment project.

Although the trilogy Jurassic World came to an end ―with the original actors of jurassic-park as guests―, apparently there will still be more movies in the dinosaur franchise.