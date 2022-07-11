Jonathan Rodríguez and his message after his debut with Club América

Uruguayan soccer player jonathan rodriguez of the Club América team within the MX Leaguesent a message after his debut with the Águilas team despite the defeat against the Rayados de Monterrey, in the actions of day 2 of the Opening Tournament 2022.

The striker for the azulcrema team led by Argentine technical director Fernando Ortiz debuted with a goal on his return to Mexican soccer after his brief stint in the Saudi Arabian League, where he failed to be the expected scorer.

A special debut. We didn’t get the result we were looking for, but personally, I am left with the peace of mind of the good performance of the whole team, and with the opportunity to have had my first 90′ and score my first goal with this shirt. Now to think about Wednesday and nothing else”, was the message from ‘Cabezita’.

Jonathan Rodríguez took advantage of his social networks to launch this message highlighting that he had a special debut, despite having come out with the defeat but very excited by his score and with his sights set on next Wednesday’s game against Deportivo Toluca.