Johnny Depp’s “revenge” on Amber Heard in song form

The keys to the trial in which Johnny Depp beat Amber Heard



The voice

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were one of the golden couples of cinema. But the harsh public and televised trial to which they have been subjected in the last six weeks, revealing some of the most sordid aspects of their private lives, has been the big Hollywood blockbuster with millions of viewers through the media and the internet. The process unveiled to the world the image of a toxic and turbulent relationship, but it was not a question of judging whether there was ill-treatment or physical or sexual aggression between them, but of elucidating whether they defamed each other and harmed each other with it. The Johnny Depp’s victory at trial it looks forceful. The verdict of the popular jury, made up of five men and two women, considers that there was mutual defamation, but that the actress harmed the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean in a much larger proportion. From his conclusions it follows that the accusations of gender violence and mistreatment have been considered falsehoods.