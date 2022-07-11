Johnny Depp’s response to Amber Heard after the request to annul the sentence of USD 10 million

Amber Heard announced that she will appeal the sentence of her libel trial against Johnny Depp (Reuters)

The lawyers of Johnny Depp argued Monday that the actor’s $10.35 million libel verdict against ex-wife Amber Heard is correct, despite the possibility that a juror was not the person summoned in April to serve on the case.

Heard’s attorneys have argued that the verdict should be overturned and a new trial ordered because one of the seven jurors in the case may not have been the person summoned to court. Strictly speaking, they point to jury number 15.

But in a filing on Monday, Depp’s lawyers argued that Heard has not shown that he suffered any harm because of the error and that he waived his right to object by not raising the issue sooner.

“Unsurprisingly, Ms. Heard cites no case law to support her argument that serving Juror 15, if not the same person the Court appointed as Juror 15, somehow compromised her due process and would warrant relief. drastic decision to ‘set aside the verdict and order a new trial,’” Depp’s lawyers wrote. “Heard shows no bias and consequently her speculative arguments fail,” they added.

Heard’s attorneys have tried to overturn the verdict for several other reasons. They have argued that Depp’s team made inappropriate arguments at trial, that not enough evidence was presented on Depp’s side to convince a jury that the article published by Heard in the press, which triggered this entire legal process, had damaged his career.

The legal team representing Heard maintains that the career of the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” was already on the ropes before his December 2018 opinion piece. Furthermore, they claim that Depp was unable to prove that she acted with true malice, in that little or no evidence was offered that he had not abused her.

In the filing, Depp’s lawyers pointed to the evidence they had presented showing that Depp lost a sixth “Pirates of the Caribbean” film as a result of the op-ed. They argued that the evidence showed that Depp was actually entitled to much more than $10 million.

They also indicated that Heard’s lawyers had forfeited their right to challenge Depp’s closing arguments by failing to object at the time.

The judge of the defamation trial, Penney Azcarate, has already made the jury’s sentence official, with a written order for Heard to pay Depp $10.35 million for damaging his reputation.

The sentence is as a result of a column that the actress wrote in 2018 for Washington Postin which she does not name the actor, but describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

In addition, the judge ordered Depp to pay Heard 2 million dollars over Heard’s counterclaim that she was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers.

Elaine Bredehoft, the actress’s lawyer, stated that his client does not have the money to pay her ex-husband and that she is determined to appeal the ruling.

