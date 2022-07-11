Johnny Depp writes two songs with messages that talk about what he experienced during the trial

It has only been a month, but the images of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard entering and leaving the courts of Fairfax (Virginia, USA), are still present in the memory of more than one. It is not for less, because the ex-partner of actors were protagonists of one of the most mediatic trials that are remembered, after suing each other for defamation. A trial in which Johnny Depp came out more favored after the popular jury conceded that the actor had managed to prove that his ex-wife had defamed him, a verdict with which Depp himself said he felt “relieved” and “free”, with desire to “move on” after everything lived.

A feeling that his ex-wife did not seem to share, who not only did not accept the verdict and harshly criticized the words of his partner, but has already tried to have the trial completely annulled. While the actress tries to turn the situation around with her team of lawyers, the actor continues with his life. Depp reappeared with his friend Jeff Beck on stage during his tour of the United Kingdom, and he liked it so much that on July 15 they will release a joint song, in which he talks at length about what he experienced in the trial.

Johnny Depp seems to confess some secrets of what he experienced in the trial through two songs. POOL / EFE

The song, This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr (This is a song for Miss Hedy Lamarr) is one of the two that will be part of the British guitarist’s album. Written entirely by Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck assures that this song was one of the reasons why he wanted the actor to collaborate on his new project.

A song that leaves no one indifferent, with phrases like: “I think you’ve said enough for one damn night”, or in another song, titled Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade (Damn sad parade), sings: “You’ve been sitting there, like a dog with a seven-year itch… If I had a coin, I wouldn’t even touch you.”

Johnny Depp in concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London. DPA via Europa Press / EP

The album will be titled 18, since both always joked that they feel to be that age as soon as they step on a stage. In addition to the two original songs by Johnny Depp, it will also include 13 other songs by Motown artists covering classics by Lou Reed, The Beach Boys, John Lennon and the Velvet Underground, among others.

Amber Heard, upset with the sentence



The phrases that have been leaked have not been liked at all by the followers of the protagonist of Aquamanand they have already made themselves heard through social networks, criticizing the fact that the actor has released these songs, assuming that they refer to her, although she does not name her directly, as happened in the defamation trial.

Amber Heard hugs her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, following the jury’s verdict on June 1. POOL / EFE

The actress has already stated through her lawyers that she does not intend to give up despite the outcome of the trial, and after Depp’s messages to “move on”, she issued a clear statement: “As Johnny Depp says that he ‘continues forward’, women’s rights are going backwards. The message of the verdict to victims of domestic violence is… Be afraid to stand up and tell what is happening to you”.

Heard insisted on her fight for women: “I am even more disappointed by what this verdict means for other women. It’s a throwback. She turns back the clock to a time when, when a woman spoke up and said publicly what was wrong with her, she could be publicly humiliated and blamed. It is a throwback to the idea that violence against women has to be taken seriously. I am sad that I lost this case, but even sadder that I lost the right to speak freely and openly.”





