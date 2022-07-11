Johnny Depp would have written songs against Amber Heard after the trial | Celebs U

Karina Espinoza

Even though the actor won what he expected, he doesn’t seem to get over his ex-wife.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

After starring in one of the most media trials in the history of celebrities in a fight, Johnny Depp He emerged victorious in the public eye by declaring that his ex-wife, Amber Heardwould have to pay him compensation of 10.35 million dollars for defamation and 5 for damages, while he only paid her 2.

Even with the balance in favor, with the forgiveness of the public and with new offers to work, it seems that Johnny does not let go of this experience with Amber and he wrote two songs that seem to talk about what he lived with his ex-wife.

The first of these songs is called ‘This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr’, which is part of the album by British guitarist Jeff Beck. And the second ‘Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade, which basically talks about a mangy dog ​​that he says if he had a coin, he wouldn’t touch it.

Thus, while the actress struggles to get the money she owes the actor and to turn the page as soon as possible, it seems that he clings to bringing the recent experience to the stage hand in hand with his friends, who are pleased to sing these songs on their tours and claiming that they feel 18 years old when they do it.