Johnny Depp would have been inspired by Amber Heard to write two songs the songs of johnny Depp

The jury in the case of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard not only considered that the actress of Aquaman He had committed deliberate but also malicious defamation, so New York Marine wants the judge to declare that, based on the policy and the law, it is not responsible for paying damages to the 36-year-old star.

Amber She recently admitted she could understand people calling her and her ex-husband “Hollywood brats” for taking their differences to court, but insisted there was much more to the case than an ex-couple airing their dirty laundry in public.

The actor turns 52 today, a life where he has been romantically linked with beautiful and successful women, until it was finally Amber Heard who won his heart.

(Getty Images)



The 36-year-old star also said she was shocked by the attack directed at her on social media and by fans of Johnnywho even in the streets surrounding the courtroom held signs with death threats.

After the media trial that pitted her against her former partner, the future professional of Amber Heard It is also uncertain because it has emerged that his appearance in the sequel to the film Aquamanstarring Jason Momoa, would have been reduced to a few minutes on screen. While in your specialized site profile IMDBonly has one more credit in a low-budget film, titled in the firewhich has a tentative release date of 2023.