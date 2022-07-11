John Williams does not plan to retire from songwriting

NEW YORK (AP) — After more than six decades of making bikes fly, beachgoers terrified on the shore and other fascinating close encounters, John Williams writes the final notes of what could be his last soundtrack .

“Right now I’m working on ‘Indiana Jones 5,’ which I think Harrison Ford, who is quite a bit younger than me, announced will be his last movie,” he says. “So I thought: If Harrison can do it, then maybe I can too.”

Ford, for the record, has not said that publicly. And Williams, who turned 90 in February, isn’t exactly sure he’s ready to retire, either.

“I don’t want to be seen as categorically rejecting any activity,” Williams laughs from his Los Angeles home. “I can’t play tennis, but I like being able to believe that maybe one day I will.”

Right now, though, there are other ways Williams wants to spend his time. A “Star Wars” movie requires six months of work that she, she points out, “at this point in life is a long commitment for me.” Instead, he devotes himself to composing concert music, including one for piano that he writes for Emanuel Ax.

Williams and cellist Yo-Yo Ma released the album “A Gathering of Friends” last May, recorded with the New York Philharmonic, Spanish guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas and Chinese harpist Jessica Zhou. It is a radiant collection of cello concertos and new arrangements of the scores of “Schindler’s List”, “Lincoln” and “Munich”, including “A Prayer for Peace”.

Turning 90—a milestone that the Kennedy Center and Tanglewood Festival will celebrate this summer with birthday concerts—has prompted Williams to reflect on his accomplishments, his ambitions and what a lifetime of music has meant to him.

“It has given me the ability to breathe, the ability to live and understand that there is more to life than the body,” he says. “Without being religious, which I am not in particular, there is a spiritual life, an artistic life, a kingdom that is above the mundanity of everyday realities. Music can raise our thinking to the level of poetry.”

“We can reflect on how necessary music has been for humanity. I always like to speculate that music is older than language, that we were probably beating drums and blowing reeds before we could speak. So it is an essential part of our humanity”, he considers.

“He has given me my life,” adds the composer.

In turn, Williams has soundtracked the lives of countless people through more than 100 movies, including “Star Wars,” “Jurassic Park,” “Jaws,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” , “ET, the extraterrestrial”, “Indiana Jones”, “Superman” and the “Harry Potter” saga.

His music, his life

“He’s lived through the better part of a century, and his music encompasses all the events and changes of those times,” says Yo-Yo Ma, a longtime friend of Williams’s. “He is one of the great American voices.”

His achievements are difficult to quantify. Five Oscars and 52 Academy Award nominations, a number second only to Walt Disney, are a measure. But that is not enough to reflect the cultural power of his music. Millions of people could instantly hum the two-note ostinato from “Jaws” or “The Imperial March” from “Star Wars.”

“I have been told that music is played all over the world. What could be more rewarding than that?” asks the composer. “But I have to say it looks unreal. I can only see what’s in front of me on the piano right now, and do the best I can with it.”

Williams has a warm, humble and courteous demeanor despite his size. He started an interview by saying, “Let me see if I can give you something that might be helpful.” He believes that all those indelible and perfectly constructed themes are not so much the product of divine inspiration, but of daily hard work. He does most of his hours sitting in front of his Steinway, composing in pencil.

“It’s like cutting a stone on your desk,” he explains. “My younger colleagues are much faster than me because they have electronic equipment, computers, synthesizers and so on.”

When Williams started (his first feature film score was 1958’s “Daddy-O”), the film tradition of great orchestral scores was beginning to lose ground to pop soundtracks. Now, many gravitate towards synthesized music. Increasingly, Williams has the aura of a revered old master bridging distant eras of film and music.

“Recording with the New York Philharmonic, the entire orchestra was impressed by this 90-year-old gentleman who listens to everything, is unfailingly kind, gentle and polite. People just wanted to play for him,” recalls Ma. “They were blown away by this man’s musicianship.”

“A purist can say that the music represented in the cinema is not absolute music. Well, that may be true,” adds Williams. “But some of the best music ever written has been narrative. Certainly at the opera. The cinema offers that opportunity, not often, but occasionally it does. And in a musically rewarding way. Every once in a while we get lucky and find one.”

Partnership with Spielberg

Williams’ long-term partnership with Steven Spielberg, of course, helped launch the composer’s career. Spielberg, who invited Williams to lunch in 1972 after being enthralled by his score for “The Reivers,” has called him “the most significant contributor to my success as a filmmaker.”

“Without John Williams, bikes don’t really fly,” Spielberg declared when the American Film Institute (AFI) honored the musician in 2016, referencing an iconic scene from “ET.”

Both remain irrevocably linked. Their offices at Universal are just steps away from each other. Along with “Indiana Jones,” Williams recently scored Spielberg’s upcoming semi-autobiographical drama “The Fabelmans.” With those two films they are 30 together.

“50 years have already passed. Maybe we are starting the next 50”, says the composer with a laugh. “Whatever our connections, whether it’s music, working with him or just being with him, I think we’ll always be together. We are great friends who have shared many years. It’s the kind of relationship where neither would say no to the other.”

One thing you won’t hear from Williams is a big statement about his legacy. He is much more comfortable speaking as a technician who plays until he gets a shiny piece of jewellery. “My own personality is such that I look at what I’ve done — I’m quite pleased and proud of a lot of it — but like most of us, we always wish we’d done better.”

“We live with examples like Beethoven and Bach before us, monumental achievements that people have achieved in music, and we can feel very honored. But I also feel very lucky. I’ve had wonderful opportunities, particularly in film, where a composer can have an audience of not millions of people, but billions.”

Williams has several concerts for the rest of the year, including in Los Angeles, Singapore and Lisbon. But while he may be moving away from cinema, he remains delighted with cinema and the ability of sound and image, when combined, to take off.

“I would love to be around 100 years from now to see what people are doing with film, sound and special, auditory and visual effects. I think he has a tremendous future.”

“I can feel a great possibility and a great future in the atmosphere of the whole experience. I would love to go back and see and hear it all,” she says.