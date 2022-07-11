Jennifer Lopez: “When I was young I had a panic attack from too much work, I thought I was invincible”

Jennifer Lopez recently admitted that as a young man she ‘thought she was invincible’ until the day she had a panic attack from overwork.

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about her mental health, explaining that as a young man she suffered from panic attacks because of too much work: Grammy Award nominee recalled “felt physically paralyzed“during one of the exhaustion attacks.

Lopez began by saying: “There was a time in my life when I slept 3 to 5 hours a night. I was on set all day and in the studio all night, then traveling and shooting videos on weekends. I was still in my twenties and thought I was invincible. ”

“Until one day, I was sitting in a trailer and all the accumulated work and stress, along with insufficient sleep to mentally recover, overwhelmed me“continued the star.”I suddenly felt physically paralyzed. I couldn’t see clearly and then the physical symptoms started to scare me and the fear got worse. Now I know it was a typical panic attack caused by fatigue, but I had no idea what it was at the time“.

“I realized how serious the consequences could be if I continued to ignore what my body and mind need to stay healthy“concluded Jennifer Lopez, when asked to talk about her mental health and the effects of too much work.