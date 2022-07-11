Jennifer Lopez: “That time I had a panic attack from too much work and I felt paralyzed”

For so many women around the world Jennifer Lopez is a great source of inspiration (and admiration). With over 30 years of career behind her, the 52-year-old “Jenny from the block” still has success, charisma, impeccable form and a boyfriend – great flashback – that made half the world think about how love, at times , do some immense laps and then find yourself at the point where it all began, wonderfully.

A life lived fully in all respects, in which there were not even moments of difficulty and suffering. Lately, JLo opened up about mental health. In his newsletter On the JLorevealed to fans how a protracted overwork to the limit when she was still twenty triggered panic attacks in her that left her “physically paralyzed”. Jennifer recounted how feeling “invincible” early in her career caused her to allow little time to rest, which ultimately had a major impact on her mental health. “There was a time in my life when I slept 3 to 5 hours a night. I was on set all day and in the studio all night, then traveling and shooting videos on weekends. I was still in my twenties and thought I was invincibleHe said. “Until one day, I was sitting in a trailer and all the accumulated work and stress, along with not enough sleep to recover mentally, overwhelmed me,” continued JLo. “Suddenly I felt physically paralyzed. I couldn’t see clearly and then the physical symptoms started to scare me and the fear got worse. Now I know it was a typical panic attack caused by fatigue, but I had no idea what it was at the time. ‘

Jennifer then said that she was accompanied by a doctor, who tried to reassure her by saying that she was not “crazy”. It was then that the pop star discovered she had suffered a panic attack caused by a breakdown. Her doctor later explained that she would need 7 to 9 hours of sleep a night, suggesting that she cut the caffeine and train consistently if she still planned to work so hard.

Reflecting on how her mental health has suffered from the effects of a super job, the singer finally added: “I realized how serious the consequences could be if I continued to ignore what my body and my mind they need to stay healthy ».

Since that time JLo, who is now a mother of two children, has completely transformed her work-life balance and in 2020, in full pandemic, he stressed the importance of giving priority to self-care. “Even on days when you don’t feel mentally fit it’s important to get up and do something,” he told a Entertainment Tonight. “A little training at home, a new recipe, anything that can give pleasure: the important thing is to get up and stay active”.

