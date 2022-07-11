Jennifer Lopez suffered an accident with her suit in full concert

The singer was dancing when her suit broke

It happens to anyone. Jennifer Lopez He experienced a difficult moment in one of his last concerts, because the tight black jumpsuit he was wearing broke. Everything happened while the artist was moving her hips and her suit was unsettled.

Nonetheless, Jennifer He was able to get away with it and continued with his show and the public did not even notice what happened.

López took his accident with humor and posted the video on his TikTok account, where he has more than 15 million followers. She even accompanied the clip with the viral song Oh no by Kreepa.

The bride’s post Ben Affleck He had thousands of reactions from his followers. The superstar is going through a great personal and professional moment, because her romance with Ben could not be better and, despite her busy schedule, Jennifer takes time to visit her fiancé on the recording set.

On the professional side, the interpreter continues to triumph on stage and with her Netflix documentary Halftime, as she continues to increase her views on the aforementioned platform.

What is it about? The production shows how the 52-year-old artist prepared for her Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira in 2020. In addition, it reveals López’s life behind the scenes, as well as his relationship with Ben Affleck and coexistence with their children.