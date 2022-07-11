Jennifer Lopez remembers the first panic attack, she was paralyzed

Jennifer Lopez didn’t know what a panic attack was, she was 20 and had never heard of it before. It was the beginning of her career, she thought she was going mad, she was paralyzed. Just 18 years after yet another quarrel with her mother, she left home to live alone. For the singing and dancing lessons she worked tirelessly with exhausting rhythms, divided between all possible commitments. Jennifer Lopez says there was a time when she slept 3 hours sometimes 5 a night but she felt she could do it, she felt she could do it all and after months of auditions she was also selected for some rap videos and as a backup dancer. Janet Jackson. Tales of the past that he revealed in the new edition of his newsletter “On the JLo”.

Jennifer Lopez believed she was invincible

Between work, study and so little rest came a panic attack, it was due to the stress to which she had been undergoing for some time. He found himself unable to move. “Suddenly I felt physically paralyzed. I couldn’t see the physical symptoms clearly and then they started to scare me and the fear got worse. Now I know it was a typical panic attack caused by fatigue, but I had no idea what it was at the time ”.

They took her to a doctor who made it clear that she was not crazy but also that this was a panic attack caused by a breakdown. He told her that she had to sleep 7 to 9 hours, that she should eliminate the caffeine and train consistently.

“I realized how serious the consequences could be if I continued to ignore what my body and mind need to stay healthy.” Over time she has found a perfect balance for her between work, private life and self-care.