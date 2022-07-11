Jennifer Lopez confirms that wide jeans favor

The new Chanel jeans or comfortable, elegant and stylish pants at any age

Jeans: from work uniform to luxury item

When looking for a comfortable and functional look for day to day, Jennifer López is clear, jeans should be the protagonist. Excuse me from the dresses, big standouts of her summer wardrobe, are the jeans those who have managed to become the singer’s biggest wild card when it comes to making proposals to go shopping, go out with the family or walk the streets of Los Angeles since the summer season began. from the classic skinny to the baggy jeansthe paper bag or, as in her most recent look, wide-leg jeans. Because if there is something that López has shown for several seasons, it is that there is no silhouette that can resist him. And this latest election is the best proof of that.

For a new outing in the company of her partner Ben Affleck, the author of marry me has chosen a really simple combination consisting of a long-sleeved button-down top in white, wide-leg jeans and sneakers. The touch of color came with the bag Book Tote by Dior that accompanied the look and that is perfect for day to day.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Bellocqimages/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

These are wide jeans with a medium waist and flared cut in a light blue tone as the fundamental pillar of the look. A casual and relaxed design that is perfect for stepping on the asphalt in summer and avoiding high temperatures and that quickly manages to stand out from the rest of the garments.

The shape of the jeans and the choice of the top, a fitted design with a V-neckline, is essential so that, far from what we might imagine at first, this choice does not subtract centimeters or be a problem when styling the figure. . López is clear about how he should combine this type of pants.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Continuing with the casual nature of the proposal, Jennifer López has chosen to collect her long brown hair in a medium-height ponytail and pay attention to the long bangs that she is wearing at the moment. XXL size sunglassesan upward trend this season and hoop-shaped earrings, also in a maximalist key, completed the choice.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io