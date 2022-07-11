Jackie Rohr and DeCourcy Ward return to action. Trailer and poster of the 3 season of ‘City on a Hill’

Showtime presents the official trailer and poster for the third season of ‘City on a Hill’, which takes us on this occasion to the high society of Boston, Beacon Hill. After being fired from the FBI, Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon) gets a new job in security for a wealthy family. Everything is going well until some secrets of said family begin to come to light.

When an investigation is opened involving local and federal authorities, Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) sees a new opportunity to shake the system again.

Jill Hennessy, Lauren E. Banks and Matthew Del Negro also repeat leading a main cast that now includes Corbin Bernsen, Joanne Kelly and Ernie Hudson, among others.

Tom Fontana (‘oz’, ‘Hospital’, ‘Homicide: Life on the Streets’) serves as showrunner, as well as executive producer alongside Jennifer Todd, Jorge Zamacona, Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Barry Levinson. ‘City on a Hill’ is a Pearl Street Films Production for Showtime created by Chuck MacLean.

The premiere in the United States of the first episode of the 3 season was announced at the time for this past morning, although it will finally be released next Friday, July 29. For its part, in Spain, Movistar Plus+ will not premiere it until a month later, starting on Tuesday, August 30, at the rate of one episode each week.

