‘It was not in my plans to return to Liga MX’ Halftime

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 07.10.2022 20:51:52





Carlos Salcedo He lives key hours in which he will seek to seal his return to Liga MX with the Bravos de Juárez, an idea that initially did not appeal to him, but in which he had to advance given some family complications he is going through.

Interviewed by TUDN in the city of Guadalajara, the Titan announced that “a couple of details” need to be fine-tuned important, so your agent will arrive in the next few hours to try to move forward.

“We are in the last hours to return to Liga MX. It was not in my plans to return, but For things of the family, my children and my wife, decisions must be made.

“The truth is that I am very happy with the things that are coming, maybe it is not so good to change so quickly, but sometimes they are things that are not planned and you have to make decisions immediately“.

The defenseman was not in the game between Toronto and San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, so the coach Bob Bradley had to clarify that it was due to the possible departure from the institution.

“I don’t think anything is definitive, but it is such that I will probably end up in a club in Mexico. Due to a personal and family situation, it was important for him to be back in Mexico”, he commented.