“It was a wonderful journey to create this music”

The third disc of the British singer-songwriter is available on the musical platforms James Bay. His world tour will also touch Italy, do not miss the date of Milan next November 5th.

The songs of the new album immediately had great success and feedback from the specialized press and fans all over the world: the song “One Life “ published in May alone, it has already obtained over 5 million streams and more than 1.3 million views on Youtube. For this album, the artist worked together with famous and sought-after songwriters and producers such as Foy Vance, Dave Cobb, Ian Fitchuk, Joel Little and Finneas. Thanks to the collaboration with Finneas (brother and co-author of Billie Eilish) was born the single “Save Your Life “ where we can admire the dynamic voice of the singer. The sessions were held between Nashville and London, mostly in presence in the studio but also remotely, considering the difficult period of the pandemic.

The artist has been appreciated by audiences and critics alike in the past: he has been nominated three times for Grammy Awards and has won several awards at the 2016 Brit Awards. His single Give Me The Reason reached 12 million streams and was enjoyed by Rolling Stone for the ability to capture “that feeling of being on the verge of letting someone go, while looking for an excuse to give it another try”.

The new album was announced by the author himself, with a letter shared on social media in which he describes his mental journey towards the realization of the project, followed by his single mentioned above: Give Me The Reason.

The last few years have not been easy for the artist, but he is excited about his world tour: “I’m so happy that Leap is finally out. It has been a strange and winding road to get here in the last few years, but all in all it has been a wonderful journey to create this music. I had the opportunity to write more songs and I was able to fully realize what this album was meant to be. I can’t wait to take these songs around the world ”.

After the concerts in America, the artist continues his world tour by returning to Europe, with a concert at the Fabrique in Milan on November 5th. With the final dates in December she will conclude the tour in her home country in Great Britain.