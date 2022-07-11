It looks like you won’t be able to play this Assassin’s Creed even though you bought it

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

The danger of a completely digital future is that the content we pay for may disappear. It is not something that has happened very often so far, but the reality is that the danger of running out of digital games is there. In fact, it seems that soon it will not be possible to play an installment of Assassin’s Creedno matter what you bought it.

What happens is that Assassin’s Creed Liberation HDthe remastered version of the game Assassin’s Creed, will be removed from Steam “at the request of the distributor”. In this way, it is no longer possible to buy this game in digital stores such as Valve’s.

The worst of the news is not that, but it seems that not even the people who bought it will be able to enjoy it after that date. We say this since its page indicates that the game will no longer be accessible from September 1, 2022. Thus, everything indicates that players who have it in their library will not be able to download it again since it will disappear from their library.

Steam’s message is clear

We remind you that, normally, when a game is withdrawn from digital stores, people who paid for it in digital format can download it from their library. That said, this message seems to indicate that Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD it will simply disappear completely and players will be left up in smoke.

At the moment it is unknown exactly why. Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD will be removed this way. The above since Ubisoft has not made any comment on it. We’ll keep an eye on it and let you know when we know more about it.

And you, what do you think about this situation? Do you own a digital copy of this installment of Assassin’s Creed? Tell us in the comments.

