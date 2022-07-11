Isolation time so as not to infect others

Given the increase in cases of COVID-19 throughout the country, doubts return and many people wonder if there is a isolation time to be safe and not infect others.

According to experts, during this fifth wave it is not necessary to have a negative test for COVID-19 to be able to go out again and live with others, it is only necessary to cover a time of isolation.

How long does it take for a person to stop being contagious?

With the passing of the months and the progress of immunization of the entire population, the isolation time is reduced, as well as the extra measures that this entails.

At the beginning of 2021, the Government of Mexico, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States and the World Health Organization (WHO), assured that the isolation time depended on the virus exposure and symptoms.

However, at that time vaccination was not being applied, so the

symptom

they were much stronger than now. At that time the isolation time was at least 14 days old and a test was needed to make sure a person no longer carried the virus. COVID-19.

🤧 Do you present any of the following symptoms? 👇🏽

🏠 Isolate yourself for 5 days to break contagion chains!

📞Ask for medical assistance with Locatel at 5556581111 or *0311 pic.twitter.com/DVoZv8gEAO – Ministry of Health of Mexico City (@SSaludCdMx) July 5, 2022

For December 2021, the CDC reduced from 14 to 5 days of isolation, however the correct use of face masks was emphasized for at least five more days. While for the beginning of 2022, the Ministry of Health in Mexico determined a necessary period of 7 days.

Now, in July 2022, epidemiologists consider that those who present symptoms that do not warrant hospitalization must comply with a isolation time of at least one week, counted from day zero.

This means that as soon as the first symptoms begin, it is considered day zero, the next day one, and so on. In such a way that when this time is fulfilled, people can return to their jobs or live with others.

However, it will be vital to carry the

face mask

until the 10th birthday; since some studies suggest that even after this time, less than 5% of patients continue to replicate and transmit the virus.

Recommendations to avoid spreading COVID-19

During this isolation time it is necessary to follow some rules in order not to infect COVID-19 to others, such as:

Stay in a separate room from the rest of the household members.

Try to use a different bathroom.

Improve the ventilation of the space.

Avoid having contact with other inhabitants of the home, even with pets.

Do not share personal items or kitchen utensils, such as cutlery, plates, glasses or cups.

In case of any complication such as difficulty breathing, it will be necessary to seek medical attention; and if you have to live with other people, it is recommended to use the mask properly.

