is the fifth Marvel Studios film with the highest nightly premieres!

Record-breaking Thor: Love and Thunder: This is the fifth Marvel Cinematic Universe film with the highest evening premieres in the United States. The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

According to what was reported by Deadline, Thor: Love and Thunder has cashed 29 million dollars to previews on Thursday night in States Unitedofficially becoming the fifth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the highest grossing recorded at the evening previews behind only Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from Sam Raimi and surpassing Avengers: Age of Ultron (27.6 million) of Joss Whedon.

In this way, the film of Taika Waititi has become the second film released in 2022 with the highest previewsbehind the cinecomic starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Below is the list of the highest-grossing Marvel Studios films at Thursday night previews in the US:

• Avengers: Endgame (2019): $ 60 million

• Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): $ 50 million

• Avengers: Infinity War (2018): $ 39 million

• Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022): $ 36 million

• Thor: Love and Thunder (2022): 29 million