Instagram sued Turkish user for cloning more than 350,000 accounts

MyStalk is the name of the web page of Turkish origin that was dedicated to the cloning of profiles of Instagram.

It is estimated that this social network currently has just over 226.3 million users, only within Latin America.

Mexico registered just over 80 billion attempts to cyber attacks in the first three months of the year.

Within the risks of cyber security that users face on a daily basis, One of the most recurrent is the theft of information and cloning of accounts, with the intention of usurping the identity of a user and thus being able to commit various frauds. Due to this growing problem, Internet users and companies seek to combat the cybercrimesuch is the case of Meta, since its social network Instagram sued a user of Turkish nationality for the cloning of 350 thousand accounts.

Within the broad digital ecosystem that forms the new social normality, platforms such as WhatsApp, Spotify either Instagram have positioned themselves within the preference of users since they currently have a user base of just over 2 billion, 183 million and 226.3 million users respectively, according to eMarketer.

In addition, just over 92 million Mexicans are active within the network, a figure that reveals the importance of having good health and digital security, since according to what was indicated by FortiGuard Labs for Latin America and the Caribbean, Mexico suffered just over 80 billion attempts to cyber attacksonly during the first three months of the current yeara figure that reveals an increase of more than 50 percent with what was registered throughout 2021.

Instagram sues user for cloning more than 350 thousand accounts

In the last few hours, it has been revealed that Goal denounced the owner of the “cloned” website known as MyStalkEkrem Ates, by accusing her of fraudulently obtaining information from just over 350,000 Instagram accounts through automated software. According to the above, a cloned web page, as it was named in the lawsuit, can be considered as a page created by a third party that partially or completely duplicates the content of an existing site.

Thus, these sites are used to publish personal data extracted fraudulently and, therefore, without the consent of the users, this with the alleged intention of defrauding, generating fraud and affecting the credibility of the affected websites.

.@Facebook sues MyStalk, which lets users anonymously view Instagram stories.@Facebook says MyStalk scraped Instagram data, created “clone” sites and monetized them with @Google. pic.twitter.com/M2UimxNin5 — Wendy Davis (@wendyndavis) July 5, 2022

Cloned pages, a risk of fraud

Within the digital conversation, it has been pointed out that one of the most common methods of information theft by cloned pages it is through fraudulent accounts that promise work, growth in the number of followers or the update of some application in exchange for personal information and credentials from instagram, Facebook or any other network. It is due to the growing number of accusations of account cloning that Meta decided to launch a tracking program that it has applied to more than 100 cloned Instagram websites and with which it has managed to reduce this type of website by approximately 90%. percent, with the intention of protecting users against possible digital fraud.

For Internet users, browsing safely is one of the main concerns they face, due to the constant risk to which they are exposed, therefore knowing the actions taken by companies for the care of the community, impacts directly on the trust of users.

Now read:

“Job offer” by WhatsApp, the new type of scam

Calderón’s son writes to AMLO and defends the brand on Instagram

Denise Dresser arrives on Instagram and Tik Tok: “Hopefully and monetize”, they tell her

They criticize Instagram for shooting in Texas: murderer boasts weapons and censors creators