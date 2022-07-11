In what layer is the diamond in Minecraft?

We all remember Marilyn Monroe’s mythical phrase in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend“Poor Marilyn was right, but she was not too good either. Because times have changed and now diamonds are the best friend of any self-respecting Minecraft player. The most coveted item in Mojang’s game. The cream of the cream. The beats motive of our journeys through caves and dungeons. The ultimate material to create the best tools, weapons and armor. Of course, it is not only the most coveted, but also one of the most difficult to find.

Minecraft, what layer is the diamond in?

Diamond blocks are so rare that they are found only in 0.0846% of the stones between levels 2 and 16 of Minecraft. Now, diamond veins usually come in groups of eight blocks, so finding one will be worth all the time and effort you put into it. For example, with 24 diamonds (three of those veins) we could make a part of the netherite armor, the best in the game.

In any case, where we are most likely to see diamonds is between layers 5 and 12. Remember that to know what layer you are in, just press F3 on the computer, thus showing your current location and the layer in which you are. (Settings – World – Game Settings – Show Coordinates). And in case it helps you too, the parent rock is considered layer 0.

The trick is in excavate stairway to layer 11 and once there make our own mine. Or what is the same, start to create horizontal and perpendicular corridors that allow us to explore everything and find the diamond. People tend to choose 11 over 12 to protect themselves from lava lakes, which are very dangerous from that depth.

How to extract diamond in Minecraft?

We need two things to mine diamonds in Minecraft. One is mandatory and the other is a personal recommendation. The mandatory is an iron pickaxe. If we break the ore with a tool made of another material, nothing will come out. The recommended is a bucket of waterbecause the diamond tends to frequent dangerous friendships, which is a euphemism for lava rivers.

If you are tired of spending on iron pickaxes, what you can also do is invest your first diamonds in create an enchantment table and craft a fortune pickaxe. In it, the repair channel does not hurt either. In the long run it’s worth it.

The rest could not be easier and more intuitive. Whoever wants something costs him something, and like the rest of progress in Minecraft, diamonds are a matter of patience and perseverance rather than luck or difficulty.