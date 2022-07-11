In Mexico, 2 of 3 pillars of medicine are missing: research and teaching

“There are three basic pillars on which medicine is based: patient care, research and teaching. However, in our country the last two, which are elementary, need to be developed,” says the doctor, vascular neurologist and president of the Mexican Association of Cerebral Vascular Disease (AMEVASC).





Photo: doctor Luis Manuel Murillo Bonillapresident of AMEVASC

“The treatment of patients is very good, of high quality, but in the development of research and teaching, there is still a lot to support if we want to grow as comprehensive doctors, who are the ones who are capable of doing all three”

Seeks to have a National Registry of Cerebral Vascular Disease

The doctor Murillo Bonilla highlights that one of the biggest challenges it has had to face is the coronavirus health emergency.

“These have been very difficult years due to covid-19. We had to lock ourselves up and learn to do scientific and academic projects, but online. We learned many things, from using all the capabilities of the computer and developing platforms, to taking conferences and doing research online. If the virus allows it, we will have the congress of my last presidential year in person, ”he comments.

The expert informed SuMédico that they are working on the National Registry of Cerebral Vascular Disease, as well as clinical guidelines for the care of this disease. In addition, he considers that one of the biggest challenges he has faced is keeping the association together.

A year or two that it disbanded and having an organization like this, in those conditions, virtually, was very difficult, so we had to do various projects to maintain unity, hold courses once a month, Saturday workshops, the annual congress …

Having a National Registry of Cerebral Vascular Disease is important because, in his words, stroke is the second cause of death worldwide, the first cause of physical disability and the second cause of dementia. Despite this, there is no exact number of people who suffer from it, only estimated figures…

One in 10 people in the world will lose their lives due to a stroke, which represents 10% of global mortality; The global incidence is so high that it is estimated that 4 out of 10 people will suffer a stroke in their lifetime. Every year between 6 and 7 million people die from a stroke

It is estimated that stroke is the fourth leading cause of death in Mexico and it is estimated that between 120 and 130 cases occur per 100,000 inhabitants. However, this is because people with diabetes who die from a stroke are not registered in this way. The condition is only considered a risk factor, so it may actually be the third leading cause of death nationwide, although it is not known for sure. What is the official figure? Therefore, it is sought to create such a project.

Tigers son…

His father is a neurosurgeon and the doctor Luis Manuel thinks that the house always influences decision making. However, she had a very personal choice in elementary and high school when he leaned into the biological areas.

“Seeing how my father worked, the passion with which he carried out his work, has an influence. My passion for biological areas began in the classes, seeing the development of plants first and then animals, mammals and finally the behavior of human beings and their social interaction. That was something that moved me a lot to make the decision, ”he explains to SuMédico.

“In the beginning there was the worm to do another type of biology”

The doctor Murillo Bonilla indicates that at first he had the “bug” to do another type of biology, such as marine biology, or even biomedical engineering, but he ended up opting for human biology due to the behavior of human beings and the possibility of doing research.

I really liked doing the biology model work, but before medicine I don’t have a job that I’m proud of today. Already in medicine, from the beginning I liked to do a lot of work and part of what we did at school was basic research, clinical records, trying to find diseases. Here we call them epidemiology papers

When his father saw that Luis Manuel He wanted to dedicate himself to medicine, he told him that it was not an easy career because of the time spent on work and study, in addition to the social sacrifice involved in developing it.

“He told me to think it over, but ultimately he would support whatever I wanted to do with my life. She finally supported me during the race and that also influenced decision-making: that I felt supported, ”says the specialist in Endovascular Therapy from the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery in Mexico.

In medicine, wisdom is the stairway to heaven

Murillo Bonilla It specifies that the positions in medicine are of trust and are assigned to them by academic trajectory. What you must do to have an academic position is to be chosen by knowledge.

“They are not really lucrative positions, they are academic. The first thing I did was realize that we needed to do research, we had to study several years of medical residency. I did neurology, with a postgraduate degree in cerebral vascular disease and neurological endovascular therapy, which is basically 7 years of studies, and during that period, in addition to studying and seeing patients, I had to do extra research work and give lectures”, explains the specialist.

All this makes people start to know them from a very early stage as a person who likes to do research, participate and teach. Finally, that’s where you meet the professors who have important positions and they will push you up.

You work with them, cooperate and they give you the confidence to collaborate until the time comes when they tell you it’s your turn

In his case, since he arrived at the residence, he began to locate the people who did the most research, the most passionate, and seek their support to develop work. From there she had a good relationship and began to take positions.

“The first were as treasurer, secretary, member of the Mexican Academy of Neurology, and later came the vice presidency and the presidency of the Society of Graduated Physicians of the National Institute of Neurology. I left that presidency and entered as treasurer, secretary, vice president and the presidency of the Mexican Association of Cerebral Vascular Disease (AMEVASC)”, the doctor mentions to SuMédico.

If my presidential term ended tomorrow, I would be satisfied with what we have done so far