Even though you haven’t made a decision, Daniel Alves has been on the radar of several teams in the world, since the level that characterizes it is essential for the planning of many clubs, including the Cougars of Andres Lillini.

But for the 39-year-old Brazilian and the footballer with the most titles in the history of world football, the path will be taken towards a team that has good competitiveness and where he can add more titles to his record.

“Today I am unemployed, but interesting things have come up. I’m doing my research on places to go that have a good level of competition. That’s football, you have to get together with people who want the same goal, who want to compete, win, I like to win and I want to go somewhere where I can win, ”he told The Telegrapgh.

Among other topics, Daniel Alves is aware of his age, but that is not an impediment to play at the highest level, such as going to the Qatar World Cup 2022because his experience leads him to no longer feel nervous.

“I know that everyone talks about my age, that I am old, that 20 years ago everyone loved me and not today. But I totally disagree because I have an experience today that I didn’t have 20 years ago. When there’s a big game, 20-year-olds get nervous and worried, but I don’t.

“Age has its pros and cons. There are many things that you do when you are 20 years old, but you don’t do them when you are older, maturity comes only from living. I also have the experience of having lived almost everything in sport”, he concluded. Daniel Alves.

