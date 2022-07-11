I tried Kim Kardashian’s viral SKIMS leotard and it was so painful – it really wasn’t worth it

KIM Kardashian’s shapewear line, SKIMS, has become popular thanks to the line’s magical sculpting skills.

Sculptural body SKIMS, in particular, has taken the internet by storm, but not quite for the right reasons.

One woman also said the internet lied to her about Kim Kardashian’s leotard and had a pretty strong opinion.

A woman named Kathryn Mueller shared her brutally honest opinion in a video examining the body SKIMS.

He said: “I realized when I said how small the SKIMS leotard was that you guys were lying to me about something.

“Nobody talked about it and this leotard is literally painful.”

Mueller noted it was in the smaller small / medium range and had ordered the small / medium size leotard.

Unfortunately, however, the leotard cut her legs deeply.

“I’ve only been wearing it for a couple of minutes and it’s so uncomfortable, so uncomfortable!” Mueller said.

“It’s only a matter of time before it gets some serious red marks.”

Mueller explained that while most of the leotard is made of a very stretchy material, the seams aren’t as stretchy, meaning they will adjust when the leotard is fully taut.

Mueller then shared his final thoughts: “I know it catches you and makes you look great, but at what cost?

“Since I will not interrupt the circulation of the legs in this way, it is painful.”

In a previous video, he explained his other problem with the SKIMS leotard.

Mueller said: “Why didn’t anyone mention that the upper area is completely overhanging?”

He goes on to say that the leotard was very revealing with its sheer top and recommended the black version instead of the nude.

