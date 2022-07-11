I take it you read our constitution?

Journalist David Fatelson he scolded and scolded the former soccer player Marc Crosas.

Yes, everything happened through social networks, after the debate about the possible arrival of Santiago Ormeno at Chivas as a reinforcement for the Opening 2022.

The conversation started with a post from the narrator Peter Anthony Flowerswho wrote: “The issue is not where he was born … It’s what country he represents in football ..”

To this comment on Twitterthe former player and now analyst Marc Crosas He replied: “So Funes Mori can play with Chivas?”

Then came the scolding David Fatelsonjournalist from ESPN into Spanish crosaswho received his naturalization letter in December 2014.

“No, because he is not” Mexican by birth. “I assume you read our constitution before swearing as a Mexican?” The also sports driver wrote.

No, because he is not “Mexican by birth”. I assume you read our constitution before you were sworn in as a Mexican? — David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) July 9, 2022

Santiago Ormeno to Chivas

In the next few hours, as everything indicates, Santiago Ormeno would join the Chivas to strengthen the team’s forward, which at the moment is the only one that has not been able to score in the two days that the Opening 2022.

Guadalajara they have played their home games, in the first they drew goalless against FC Juarez and in the most recent lost 1-0 with the Athletic Saint Louis.

