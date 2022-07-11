“I have to focus on my mental health.”

Shawn Mendes

The singer announces the postponement of the next twelve dates of his «Wonder: The World Tour».

Shawn Mendes postpones the shows of his “Wonder: The World Tour” to focus on his mental health.

The Canadian singer was supposed to perform in Saint Paul (Minnesota) over the weekend, but with a note he announced that he was forced to postpone the next twelve dates of his tour.

“It makes my heart squeeze to do so, but sadly I have to postpone the scheduled shows in the next few weeks until the one in Uncasville, Connecticut,” he wrote. “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it has always been difficult to be on the road and be away from my friends and family.”

Shawn was back on tour after a few years off, but perhaps – by his own admission – he would have to wait a little longer before filling his schedule with new commitments.

“I thought I was ready, but it was a premature decision and unfortunately the price tag and the pressure put me down and I reached a breaking point,” explained the 23-year-old. “I need to heal and take care of myself and my mental health.”

Shawn finally vowed to update fans on any news or changes.

Covermedia