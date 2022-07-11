“I found out I have a malignant tumor. Jennifer Lopez worked the miracle!”

The singer-songwriter and columnist talks about his beginnings and the fight against homophobia, then reveals very intimate details such as the sad discovery of a tumor and happiness with his new partner.

Cristiano Malgioglio: the beginnings with De André and the relationship with his mother

Born in Ramaccaa charming town of 10 thousand inhabitants in the province of Cataniato become a songwriter, Christian Malgioglio he challenged the world. “My parents didn’t want me to do this job, so they didn’t give me money”. She begins to work to support herself and at first she works in the post office: “I used to sort telegrams” – tells. He soon decides to move to Liguria, mainly for two reasons: “Partly because my sister lived in Genoa, partly because Gino Paoli was there: I had chosen the post office of his municipality because my dream was to see him”.

For Malgioglio, a young aspiring singer-songwriter, Gino Paoli is a myth: “For years – remember – as a kid I was lulled by the music of his songs “. So he lives in Genoa, where he studies and works: in the evening he attends evening school and in the morning he works as a postman. A farsighted and courageous choice, which in those years led him to encounters that would change his life. Non-casual encounters, it needs to be clarified, especially the one with Fabrizio De André: “I used to disturb him all the time.

One day he received me and I was able to make him hear my songs. At that point he had promised to introduce me to the head of the Memories in Milan and knowing that I had no money even for the train, he paid me for the first class ticket: a marvel! “. The artist precisely in that circumstance he would have known Dori Ghezzi and would have presented it to De André: “I made them meet and since that evening they have never left”– tells.

Cristiano Malgioglio and the discovery of the malignant tumor: the confession

In the river interview, Malgioglio he never loses his polish: he tells of his loves, of his passion for red, which causes him a problem with tomatoes: “I can’t help but stop and look at them –explains – I love everything that is red “.

So the artist tells about a serious moment that changed his life. “I feel miraculous” – he tells the reporter who asks him if he feels lucky.





Then he explains: “I accidentally found out that I have a malignant tumor. I spread the cream on my legs, I never do it: I saw a mole “. It was a special time for the songwriterin which the success of I fell in love with your husband he carried it around the world.

“I had to leave for Brazil. For the sake of scruple I got checked and they decided to operate immediately, even saying that otherwise I would have had a few months of life “. A truly accidental discovery, which also coincided with a personal event that favored destiny. In fact, the singer-songwriter explains: “At that point I should have done Jennifer Lopez’s tattoo in the beginning. Then to show it more I preferred the outside of the other leg “. So with a touch of ability to play down, the artist glosses:“If I hadn’t changed my mind I would never have noticed: I can say that Jennifer Lopez did the miracle! ”.