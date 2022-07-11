How to whiten teeth with strawberry and baking soda?

The care of the teeth and mouth is vital from the first years of a person’s life, since from there, oral diseases can be prevented.

In accordance with the United States National Library of Medicine, MedlinePlus, The following habits are essential to maintain good oral hygiene:

Flossing is essential to clean the dirt between the teeth.

To avoid the appearance of cavities, it is recommended to avoid the consumption of sugary foods.

Avoid cigarette.

Frequent visits to the dentist can be favorable for the health of the teeth.

And the last, without being less important, is brushing your teeth, which should be done at least twice a day.

It is then, that if oral health is not sought, cavities can appear that are caused by “plaque”, a mixture between bacteria and food that, according to the entity, accumulates on the teeth after eating and also produces tartar.

Meanwhile, the gums can become inflamed and infected and become more sensitive. Both plaque and tartar can cause gingivitis, periodontitis, halitosis and cavities.

What is gingivitis?

As indicated MedlinePlusis “the inflammation of the gums” being the beginning of periodontitis that consists of the infection and swelling “of the ligaments and bones that support the teeth” and is caused by the accumulation of bacterial plaque that is not removed, so a gingivitis can be caused:

For a diabetes that does not have a respective accompaniment.

Excessive consumption of tobacco.

For general problems in the body.

Or teeth that are not aligned.

Specialists recommend being careful with foods such as: coffee, tea, soft drinks, red wine and tobacco, because they stain teeth. Photo: Getty images. – Photo: Photo: Getty images.

How to whiten teeth?

Meanwhile, the whitening of teeth is not only because of their beauty and appearance, but it is also part of their care, which is why the beauty portal Tua Saude, reveals a list of home remedies that can help accomplish this goal.

Among them is the combination of ginger and baking soda, as they serve to exfoliate these bones by removing the tartar on them.

Ingredients

3 drops of peppermint oil

a teaspoon of ginger

3 tablespoons of baking soda

preparation mode

Mix the baking soda, ginger powder, and peppermint oil drops, then store in a container. It is important to clarify that it cannot receive light. Subsequently, the portal indicates that the brush should be wet to apply the toothpaste before brushing the teeth with a little of the aforementioned preparation. Wash your mouth with plenty of water.

It should be noted that this preparation should be applied twice a week because it can weaken the teeth.

Strawberry and Baking Soda Whitening

Another home remedy to whiten teeth is to use strawberry with baking soda, since its properties help to eliminate bacterial plaque.

Ingredients

3 strawberries

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

a pinch of salt

preparation mode

Strawberry should be crushed. Add the baking soda. Then apply to the teeth for at least 5 minutes.

In the meantime, it is advisable to teach children about the care of their teeth and the importance they have in order to avoid complications in their adult lives. The organization Healthy Kids explains that a child under 6 months should have their gums wiped clean; When your first tooth comes out, you should brush carefully.

It should be recommended that the visit to the dentist should be recurrent for both children and adults.