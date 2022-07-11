How to know what your bra size is

Match the contour number with the letter of your glass: 90C. You already have your reference measurement. But before you jump into mass shopping online, remember that getting the perfect fit is trickier than it seems and is influenced by a number of factors, including your style and fabric preferences.

How do I know if my bra size fits me properly?

“If the fit is right, you shouldn’t even notice you’re wearing it,” explains Miryha Fantegrossi, Vice President of merchandise and Wacoal design. Start by using the outermost bracket of all (the loosest). Next, he adjusts the straps so that they are quite firm but without digging into the shoulders. If you look at yourself from the side in the mirror, your chest should be midway between your shoulders and your elbows. And what is the best way to test it? Put on your tightest shirt: “If you see wrinkles or skin protruding, then you’re not wearing the right size,” explains Harvey Nichols, sizing expert at Emilie Moraes.

How do I know if the band holds me tight enough?

80 percent of the support of the bra is provided by the band, so if we wear it too loose, it will not be able to keep all its valuable load well up and it will most likely climb up the back. . Actually, it has to fit the body firmly but without squeezing. “It is said that we should be able to fit three fingers between the band and the back and two fingers in the rest of the contour,” explains Dunmore. It should be “horizontal all the way around, and not pull up anywhere, sag, or sag,” says Cora Harrington, creator and editor of The Lingerie Addict.

Don’t be alarmed if the bra is a little tight at first“If you’ve been wearing a very loose one and suddenly feel much firmer pressure on your back, your body will need some time to get used to the new sensation,” says Dunmore.

Why do my bra straps fall off?

“You should be able to lower the strap a finger and not have to raise it,” says Fantegrossi. Adjust them and check them every three or four uses, and always with the garment freshly washed. If every two times three you have to readjust the straps to raise the bust, it is probably because the band is too big for you. If your straps still keep falling off, it may be because your shoulders are leaning too far down. In this case, switch to a racerback bra. As a general rule, it is good to check the size every six months.

And if the band is too high?

If your band rides up too much in a newly purchased bra, try loosening the straps or fastening it in one more hook. If none of this works, you’ll need to return it and try a larger band size. Keep in mind that if you go up in band size, you’ll probably need to go down a cup size (so if a 90B is too big for you, try a 95A).

If the bra leaves marks on my skin, is it too tight?

You don’t have to. That said, if you want to avoid it at all, you may need to increase the width of the band.

The cups: how to prevent the breast from protruding from the front or from the sides?

The chest tends to protrude when you have reduced the size of the back (often the right thing) or if your breasts do not face the same place that the bra asks for. This problem has two solutions: increase the size of the cup or look for a wider type of underwire for greater support.

What if the glasses open?

Try tightening the band so that the wire is under the breast tissue and brings the cup closer to the body. It can also be useful tighten the straps. If this doesn’t work, you’ll need to drop at least one cup size.

The bridge: does it have to be attached to the body?

The bridge is the central part that joins the two cups of the bra. “Ideally, it should be as close to the breastbone as possible,” says Dunmore. But if it doesn’t fit, try going down a band size or up a cup size. As an alternative, it may be good for you a bra with a plunging necklinesince they usually have a much narrower bridge.

What model of bra suits me best?

As with any garment, some are better suited to our figure and preferences. Those with more bust volume may prefer to opt for full cup bras or balcony, since they have thicker straps and more resistant rings. While those who need smaller sizes can opt for bras bralette either crop top. Not only are they very comfortable, but they offer just the right amount of support and respect the natural shape of the chest.

Why can’t I find my bra size in every store?

Once you have followed all these tips, you may find yourself with a new bra size that is not as present in stores as the previous one. Fortunately, there is a growing awareness of the importance of wearing the right bra size, and this is leading to a growing demand for smaller back sizes and larger cup sizes. So goodbye to bad bras: It’s time to take back control of your lingerie drawer.