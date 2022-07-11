How Silvina Batakis’ advertisements could affect retirees and vulnerable sectors

Can retirees, pensioners and vulnerable sectors be affected by Minister Silvina Batakis’ decision to centralize all the State Savings Banks and that the budget quota of each body is limited to the availability of Box?

Due to the triggering of inflation, in the Government they were evaluating granting a new Income Reinforcement in August to the 13.6 million people who received the $18,000 during the second quarter of this year.

Is that the Revenue Booster it was an extraordinary bonus received by the lower-income sectors, which, according to the Government, it should not be repeated because inflation would slow down in the second half of the year.

However, inflation soared again. Due to the price remarks of these days in July the inflationary floor is 7/8%with projections for the second half of the year higher than the first semester, with a sharp drop in the purchasing power of retirees and vulnerable sectors.

Would retired national teachers continue with their salaries without increase until September?

The 166,000 retired national teachers received an increase of 9.38% in March and since they have a special regime with semi-annual increases, they would have to wait until September to receive the next increase, accumulating to that date a loss this year of more than 30%.

Kirchnerist deputies, for Hugo Yasky, presented a Draft Resolution requesting the Executive Power that the mobility index of retired teachers applied quarterly, retroactive to June. Martin Guzmán did not even consider approving this measure and that is why in July retired teachers will receive the same amount they have been receiving since March, having to wait until September to receive the next increase.

Will the Government extend the moratorium on women that expires on July 23 Until Congress approves the “social security debt payment” program, which is sanctioned by Senators? And if Congress approves it, will the Executive Power promulgate it?

is in playin the next few months alone, the retirement of more than half a million women that without this moratorium they will not be able to retire since, between unemployment and informality, they do not meet the 30 years of contributions.

The maximum monthly income that entitles registered workers to receive family allowances is outdated. This means that many workers are missing out on, for example, the family salary per child. Will it be updated or will inflation itself/salary adjustments lead to more workers not receiving that benefit?

Martín Guzmán had “boxed” all these measures due to commitments with the IMF. In the press conference this Monday, Minister Batakis was more explicit in relation to public spending and in respecting what was agreed with the IMF, which insists that the Government not adopt any extra measures on social spending and pensions, beyond what emerges from the mobility formula.

