How Joe Jonas feels about Sophie Turner never seeing his show on the Disney Channel

The Jonas Brothers have acted in more than just plain Hanna Montana And Camp Rock 2: The Last Jam. These artists also had their own Disney Channel series, Jonah, which Joe Jonas confirmed that Sophie Turner did not see. Not yet, anyway.

The Jonas Brothers starred in Disney Channel’s “Camp Rock” and “Jonas”

Some Jonas Brothers fans are “bundles” for their Disney Channel content. Joe Jonas starred in the original film Camp Rock alongside Demi Lovato, with Nick and Kevin making cameos in the Disney Channel movie.

All three brothers are back Camp Rock 2: The Last Jam. These musicians also starred in the comedy series Jonah, premiered on the Disney television network in 2009. The show ran for two seasons, with Nick, Kevin and Joe performing new songs for the production.

Of course, the Jonas Brothers are currently focusing on their music career, releasing “What a Man Gotta Do” in 2020 and “Sucker” in 2019.

Sophie Turner hasn’t seen “Jonas” yet and Joe Jonas agrees

During a video with Vanity Fair, Jonas reflected on his relationship with his brothers and their start on the Disney Channel. The interviewer mentioned a quote from Nick Jonas, who said he worked Jonah it was “a great regret. It has really slowed our growth ”.

“I disagree,” Joe Jonas said. “I think it was a lot of fun.”

Asked if Joe Jonas’ wife saw the show, the singer confirmed she missed the event Jonah days, adding, “I agree you don’t look at it, to be honest.”

Of course, Joe Jonas has seen (and loved) Sophie Turner’s HBO series, Game of Thrones, where she played Sansa Stark.

However, the partners of the Jonas Brothers are huge fans of this boy band, sometimes attending concerts together and even nicknamed themselves “the J Sisters”. In 2020, Nick Jonas ‘wife Priyanka Chopra did not see the Jonas Brothers’ Disney Channel movie.

“I’ve never seen Camp Rock, and everyone teases me about it, so maybe we’ll have a ‘Camp Rock’ party soon,” the actor said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “I bet it will be great.”

Kevin Jonas’ daughters know their father is a member of the Jonas Brothers

Being Jonas’ older brother (and first married), Kevin Jonas has already shared his childhood successes with his daughters Alena and Valentina. In an Instagram video, the two pretended to be the Jonas Brothers, speaking into the microphone-shaped trophies of their father’s Billboard Music Award.

However, it’s unclear whether Kevin’s children saw it Camp Rock or Jonah. In another Instagram video, Kevin Jonas went to pick up his daughter, Alena, from school. He showed a handmade birdhouse, with Kevin shaking his head involuntarily Camp Rock reference.

The Jonas Brothers have since distanced themselves from the Disney Channel. Now, already released episodes of Jonah they are only available on Disney +.

