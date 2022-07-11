‘Hot cinema’ or the pleasure of reinventing summer nights – Diario del Ayuntamiento de Madrid

Night and Madrid are synonymous with fun; but, if we season this binomial with ingredients such as summer, open air and cinema, the plan is guaranteed. And it is that Madrid smells like summer. It smells of gardens, parks, terraces, festivals. It smells like tapas, endless afternoons and nights… And like movies, Madrid smells and tastes like movies.

Lovers of the seventh art have the opportunity to analyze it from a different and innovative point of view in La Bombilla park. The silence in the room is over, because Veranos de la Villa with hot cinema gives a shocking twist to the tired concept of film Forum. A full-fledged revolution reminiscent of childhood for many, when the summer cinema became the time of day to chat with friends, laugh with the neighbors and enjoy good cinema between sunflower seeds, popcorn or a sandwich.

Because hot cinema claims the recovery of something very ours, that cinema of yesteryear, interactive, with the public giving their opinion, sharing impressions or making comments during the projection. Spectators, thus converted into critics, immerse themselves in an evening enlivened with music, humour, social gatherings and snacks, led by very special masters of ceremonies for each occasion.

movie record. If you have read it singing, this plan is definitely for you. And if not, too. Because hot cinema It is an affordable call to fun, suitable for all budgets and audiences, and ideal to beat the heat of July and August nights.

An offer that cannot be refused

Thus, throughout the months of July and August, always at 9:00 p.m., and for a price of five euros, tomorrow, July 12, this return to collective cinema and neighborhood, with movie, Marisol Heading to Rio (Fernando Palacios, 1963). In the first session of the cycle curated by La Juan Gallery, the journalist Rosa Belmonte invites the viewer to see this classic that has genuinely captivated different generations, with successive cuts to amuse the projection with comments, analysis, music… The result claims the film as a unique piece of living art. The musical entertainment will be provided by Rigo Pex, better known as MENEO, musicologist, performer and Guatemalan presenter.

On July 19, the cycle will carefully review another of the highest-grossing films at the time, The devil wears Prada (David Frankell, 2006). Humor and music will return on a night in which the designer Eduardo Navarrete (Sewing Masters), will share with the audience unexpected twists and insights about a film that has a lot to do with his profession. The musical entertainment will be provided by Gela, reference name in the Madrid night, clubbing Y underground. An enveloping and genuine atmosphere will do the rest. Without a doubt, this is a film that is worth enjoying again from another perspective. And that is none other than the one championed by hot cinema.

what to say about Dirty Dancing?

And on July 26, what awaits us? Well, another classic movie cult for an entire generation, which continues to please successive ones. The reason is that its plot is eternal, it does not expire, it does not expire, it is still in force; the eternal return takes hold of Dirty Dancing (Emile Ardolino, 1987) and catches the viewer. The commanding artist who will lead the long-awaited interruptions is Laura Yustres. She known in networks as Lalachus, she will discover those details that have gone unnoticed no matter how many times the tape has been seen. Her sense of humor, her references to the nineties and her naturalness will allow us to resize Dirty Dancing, dance and romance, but… this classic film is much more. Her secrets will be revealed in a magical night in which Lúa Gándara, better known as fantastic DJwill be in charge of the musical part.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, and at the hands of Germán Sánchez -Ger on Instagram and Twitter-, the cycle will make its first foray into the horror genre with Saw, (James Wan 2004). Would you kill to live? Let’s see what the expert and the public say about hot cinema… The musical entertainment will be provided by the actress, DJ and producer Laura Put who will serve us “a special mix of hits”, emphasizing the music of the 80s and 90s.

Remembering Veronica Forqué

Looking ahead to August 9, Kika (Pedro Almodóvar, 1993), will catch the public gathered in the park of La Bombilla. With the endearing Verónica Forqué and, together with Rossy de Palma, attendees will recall one of the most mythical scenes in Spanish cinema. On this occasion, the selected commentator is Brays Efe, who moves like a fish in water between the underground and the mainstream. The guarantee? There will be no silence in the room that night. The music will bear the stamp of Rev Silver, a multidisciplinary artist (singer, composer, producer, performer, actor and DJ).

We said goodbye on August 16 with the film A very legal blonde (Robert Luketic, 2001). The person in charge of dissecting the adventures of the mythical character of Elle Woods, played by Reese Witherspoon, will be Pupi Poisson, artist drag well known on the Madrid stages. The musical entertainment will be provided by the musician, producer, DJ and journalist Agustín Gómez Cascales.

The reality is that the freshness of this experience goes beyond being able to enjoy a few degrees less on Madrid nights. In addition to relieving these suffocating summer days, this initiative is innovative due to its own conception of cinema. If this cycle stands out for something, it is precisely because it allows each production to be reinterpreted, its coherence and plot, without losing sight of the sharpness of the exceptional festive atmosphere in which it takes place. Clapperboard and action!

Now yes, silence in the room!

But in addition to Cine Caliente, the Parque de la Bombilla is once again hosting the thirty-eighth edition of Fescinal, the traditional summer cinema, managed by the Moncloa-Aravaca Municipal Board: more than a hundred titles of all genres and for everyone the public that this year, in addition, recovers the double session on weekends and the eve of holidays and maintains activities such as meetings with Spanish film directors or special sessions with live music.