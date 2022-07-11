Home buyers in Texas are backing down and this is why – El Financiero

The real estate market USA experienced a increase in the percentage of deals canceled in June, as the increase in mortgage rates made houses more expensive, which led some buyers to abandon deals.

Throughout the country, almost 60 thousand home sales deals fell, according to an analysis by Redfin. That equaled 15 percent of the transactions that went into contract that month, the highest proportion of cancellations since April 2020, when the first COVID-19 shutdowns they froze the house.

Even in a more normal time, deals can fail for a wide range of reasons. The mortgage applications are denied and inspections reveal the need for costly repairs. Sometimes a buyer just chickens out.

In June 2021, when buyers waived contingencies and flooded open houses, the number of canceled transactions equaled roughly 11 percent of contracts entered that month.

The less affordable housing market in decades it gives buyers more reason to back out of contracts. It is currently in a markedly different situation than it was in 2008, and few experts expect a similar drop.

However the sudden spike in borrowing costs this year (the average 30-year loan is now nearly double the rate at the beginning of the year) has quickly begun to cool once-frenzied buyer appetites.

in Austin, Texasa example of the housing boom due to the pandemica combination of historically high prices, rising mortgage rates, and tax increases have cooled the marketsaid Crystal Lopez, an agent for Redfin. That adds to the risk of a transaction failing.

In a recent case, Lopez’s team helped a client agree to sell an investment property for about $550,000 but a new tax assessment doubled the lien on the home and the buyer fled.

“As soon as I saw the first completion, I knew there were more to come,” Lopez said.