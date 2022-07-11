Hero or villain: what role could Chris Hemsworth play in Mad Max: Furiosa?

George Miller returns to the arid Australian landscapes with Mad Max: Furiosathe prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road that will focus on the character who Charlize Theron performed in 2015.

On this occasion, Anya Taylor-Joy (Lady’s Gambit) will be in charge of embodying the young version of Furiosa before ending up working for the ruthless Immortal Joe.

Accompanying Taylor-Joy in the main cast of Mad Max: Furiosa we will have Tom Burke Y Chris Hemsworth. However, beyond the main character, it is unknown what role Burke or Hemsworth will play.

This has generated a lot of theories in social networks, many of which suggest that Tom Burke’s resemblance to Hugh Keays-Byrne suggests that he will give life to a young version of Immortal Joe.

That would leave Chris Hemsworth with many ballots to play Dementsanother “tyrant” as defined in the official synopsis of the film revealed last July.

However, it is not clear what role Chris Hemsworth will play (in the hypothetical case that it is confirmed that it will be Dementus). The tyrant in question could be a morally ambiguous character in his struggle against Immortan Joe for control of the Citadel..

Hemsworth has veered toward less heroic roles on screen. His latest movie on Netflix, Spiderhead, presents him as a charming and charismatic character, but with a background darker than the Mariana Trench.

As Screen Rant picks up in a series of theories about Mad Max: Furiosa, Dementus could move more in the spectrum of the antihero than in that of the pure villain.

However, George Miller himself warned that even Furiosa could eventually become a villain.

Obviously, George Miller will keep the plot of Mad Max Furiosa under wraps as much as possible, which will not hit theaters until 2024.

Meanwhile, the Australian director will release Three Thousand Years Waiting for You in September, his new fantasy film starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.