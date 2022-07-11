Hair Summer 2022, Matilde Gioli shows off the rastas

Torrent water-colored eyes, glowy tan, natural face and a generous mass of hair as a hairstyle dreadlocks Jamaican hair. Here you go Matilde Gioli, in an unprecedented version reggae girl simply perfect for the summer season. We are used to seeing her with her elegant long bob loose on her shoulders or knotted like a chignon or sporty ponytail, but we had not yet seen her with dreadlock. It goes without saying that the Milanese actress, always beautiful, is the rasta girl most fascinating ever. It is no coincidence that her boyfriend Alessandro Marcucci approves her beauty look, as he makes it known with an unequivocal comment posted next to the photo of her better half: “super-hungry-super-super-horny”.

The stars who, like Matilde Gioli, have succumbed to the fascination of the Rastas

When it comes to dreadlocks we tend to think of reggae fans, the group of alternative, hippies, flower children (the definitions are many). The truth is that this hairstyle was adopted many centuries ago by most of the indigenous peoples in every part of the world, from the pre-Colombian peoples in the regions of America to the aborigines of the Australian bush. They were created simply by not combing the long hair, which knot after knot created the classic mass of separate strands and hard to the touch. In Giamaca, then, the movement of Rastaafarianism has promoted this type of hairstyle since the 30s, with a boom in the 70s (Bob Marley’s era of maximum success), appreciated by virtue of its naturalness.

Celeb side, there are many stars who have chosen to adopt Rastas, even if only in a temporary version: ranging from Justin Bieber, who often and willingly showed them off in his video clips, bringing them bleached blondes and at shoulder height, to Lenny and Zoe Kravitz, united by a passion for long and full-bodied rasta dreadlocks. Lady Gaga, Zendaya and Miley Cyrus have also experienced the effect of having a dreadlock hair. What matters, if you choose this hairstyling, is to know right away that the hair will need to be washed a couple of times a week (possibly not more because humidity is their enemy), choosing a super delicate shampoo, preferably neutral and in a solid versioncarefully avoiding balms and creamy serums that would risk unraveling the knots and melting the dreads.

The best solid shampoos for dreadlocks

