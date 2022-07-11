Godoy Cruz beat him 2-0 at the Monumental

As if an earthquake had passed through Núñez, river was devastated. In less than a week he was eliminated from the Libertadores Cup and far from the top of the Professional League. He fell 2-0 at home against Godoy Cruz and the outlook is bleak.

River was a gray winter Sunday: lackluster, depressing, desolate. And his present is a bewilderment. ‘Cause what the whole lost Marcelo Gallardo It is much more than a party. Because he no longer scares his rivals like other times. He no longer brushes them aside regardless of how the results are. He no longer has the fluid game that made him stand out. And suddenly it became a very earthy team in what is probably the worst moment of the Doll cycle.

River felt the blow of elimination with Vélez in the Libertadores. And he played one of the worst first times in memory. In fact, he was very loose and the only way he was trying to get there was with balls. Discouraged, fallen, weak, Núñez’s team put on a face and received more slaps.

In three minutes Godoy Cruz scored two goals against him. And he converted them with those formulas that River lost. In the first, there was a pass into space for Martín Ojeda to go hand-in-hand with Armani and define with a well-placed left-footed shot. Assistant 2 had raised the flag but the Tomba footballer was enabled by González Pirez and the VAR corrected it. Before Ojeda received the ball, it passed between Paulo Díaz’s legs and he was unable to intercept the pass.

Godoy Cruz saw that River was on the floor and took advantage of it. A little while later, the Mendoza team pressed the rival exit, Bullaude received and opened to the left and Allende threw a low cross for Abrego to push the ball when he appeared alone in the middle of the area.

Tomba’s goals were not accidental. A while before he had been close to Armani with a cross that Salomón Rodríguez failed to connect and with a header from Allende that went close. Instead, River barely bothered with a cross from Beltrán near the end of the first half.

River’s first 45 minutes were so weak that Gallardo made four changes at halftime. Godoy Cruz had been left with one less due to the expulsion of Ferrari (Lamolina got two yellow cards for two fouls in a row after having given continuity in the game) and the local team could not take advantage of it.

Although River raised in the second half, with the game of Santiago Simón and some brushstrokes of Barco, he could not translate it into the net. Diego Rodríguez also had a lot to do with it, stopping everything that was thrown at him in the second half. And through his hands, Godoy Cruz sustained the result. The former Independiente took between four and five balls for goal and one of them was impressive when he headbutted Beltrán after a cross from Díaz.

Godoy Cruz also remained patient when it came to defending and when he showed his head after the moments in which River squeezed him more, Ojeda reappeared to give him play and put together counterattacks that did not come to fruition because he lacked freshness. And fundamentally, the hand of his coaches was seen, the duo made up of Favio Orsi and Sergio Gómez, who raised a team that was more to go down than to stay in the First Division and today is among the top five in the championship.



River is already suffering from the post Julián Alvarez era. Photo: Maxi Failla

River lacked motivation. And she must find it quickly so that the transit until October is not slow and accumulates more blows. And there will be a lot to correct on the fly. Will he be able to fix it with the arrival of Miguel Borja? It is that it no longer seems a matter of goals or strikers, even though yesterday there were no attackers on the bench. It is a performance problem. And that he no longer generates as much as before, no matter how much he made the rival goalkeeper roll over in the complement.

It seems that River is lost and confused. The last move is a sample of it. Beltrán pushed the ball to convert the discount and Herrera went ahead and deflected the shot. Unusual. And the most worrying thing is that Gallardo also seems out of focus. He got expelled. Another sign of bewilderment.