George Clooney’s batsuit up for auction

Batman is one of the most beloved superheroes by fans of DC comics. In recent decades, there are many audiovisual pieces that have wanted to become the best adaptation of graphic novelscounting different stages of the life of billionaire Bruce Wayne.

From the series of the 60s, through Tim Burton’s first films, to Christopher Nolan’s successful trilogy, Zach Snyder’s adaptation of ‘Justice League’ or Matt Reeves’ latest attempt, the public has a wide range of possibilities to choose which is the work that best represents the batman.

Promotional image of the 1997 film ‘Batman and Robin’. PHOTO: Warner Bros

Without a doubt, the choice would be complicated and, nevertheless, to classify Gotham’s worst superhero movie doesn’t seem to be that hard. The movie ‘Batman and Robin’, directed by Joel Schumacher in 1997, is already considered in some rankings not only as the worst Batman or superhero movie, but directly as the worst movie in history.

