George Clooney’s batsuit up for auction

Batman is one of the most beloved superheroes by fans of DC comics. In recent decades, there are many audiovisual pieces that have wanted to become the best adaptation of graphic novelscounting different stages of the life of billionaire Bruce Wayne.

From the series of the 60s, through Tim Burton’s first films, to Christopher Nolan’s successful trilogy, Zach Snyder’s adaptation of ‘Justice League’ or Matt Reeves’ latest attempt, the public has a wide range of possibilities to choose which is the work that best represents the batman.

Promotional image of the 1997 film ‘Batman and Robin’. PHOTO: Warner Bros

Without a doubt, the choice would be complicated and, nevertheless, to classify Gotham’s worst superhero movie doesn’t seem to be that hard. The movie ‘Batman and Robin’, directed by Joel Schumacher in 1997, is already considered in some rankings not only as the worst Batman or superhero movie, but directly as the worst movie in history.

Ironically, the suit worn by George Clooney in the film is one of the most remembered by the audience, even if it is in many cases for the famous sculpted nipples in the armor of the garment. The bat-suit of ‘Batman and Robin’ was even ridiculed by the protagonist of the film. “She had amazing nipples, it was winter all the time”, Clooney joked when asked by a journalist about the new Flash movie.

Clooney next to the action figure during the promotion of his film. PHOTO: Colin Davey

Batsuit auction begins

Now, the most memorable suit in the saga is going up for auction, with a price of $40,000 minimum starting bidalthough it is expected that the final bid will end up (at least) triple the starting bid.

The original outfit from the movie is made from cast foam latex, vinyl, and resin and leather components. The costume includes the iconic mask, cape, logo chest armor, tights, gloves and boots worn by George Clooney on the set of ‘Batman and Robin’. In addition, in the purchase, Heritage Auctions includes the realistic mannequin inspired by the protagonist of the tape, as well as the certification of Warner Bros.