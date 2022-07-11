from July 11 to 17, 2022

A new week has begun and that can only mean one thing: new releases on the main video on demand platforms, such as hbo max. While the service is broadcasting such beloved series as Westworld, now we tell you everything that’s new this week on HBO Max, running July 11-17, 2022 and that adds a fortnight of novelties. We recommend two of them before giving way to the complete list of new titles for the next seven days.

Blade Runner 2049 – July 15

The sequel to the legendary Blade Runner arrived in 2017 from the hand of Denis Villeneuve and now it finally does it to HBO Max. In this cyberpunk science fiction film starring Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas or Jared Leto, we are told the story of a blade runner in search of Rick Deckard, who lost track of him thirty years ago and who could now be key to ending the chaos that reigns in the city.

Rehearsals – July 16

A new original series lands on HBO Max this week. We are talking about the American The Rehearsals, a title directed, written and starring the comedian Nathan Fielder that allows ordinary people to “rehearse” what will be the most important moments of their lives thanks to a construction team, a legion of virtually unlimited actors and resources.

All the premieres this week on HBO Max