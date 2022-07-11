Freeman (4 hits) led Dodgers attack against Cubs
LOS ANGELES — Freddie Freeman went 4-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a pair of early five-run deficits to complete a stellar stay at home with their seventh straight victory over 11- 9 to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.
Trea Turner and Will Smith also drove in two runs apiece as the NL-leading Dodgers finished their stay at home 10-1 for the first time since 1980. Gavin Lux reached four times as Los Angeles rallied to win their last home game before hosting the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium for the first time in 42 years.
With their seventh straight victory over the Cubs, the Dodgers swept the season series with Chicago for the first time in the history of the venerable NL franchises. Los Angeles beat the Cubs for the 10th time overall, matching their longest streak in the rivalry since 1947, and swept a four-game series with Chicago at Chavez Ravine for the first time since 1965.
PJ Higgins hit his first career grand slam in the five-run first inning for Chicago, and David Bote hit a three-run homer to put the Cubs ahead 8-3.
But Chicago’s bullpen failed to contain Los Angeles’ powerful lineup, blowing a lead for the third time in four games.
For the Cubs, Puerto Rican Nelson Velázquez 4-1 with one run scored and one produced; Venezuelans Willson Contreras 4-0 with a run scored and Rafael Ortega 1-0; and Dominican Christopher Morel 4-0.
For the Dodgers the Dominican Hanser Alberto 1-0.