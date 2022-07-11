[FOTOS] Sofía Vergara turned 50 and showed that she is better than ever

The Barranquilla actress Sofía Vergara celebrated her 50th birthday on July 10 and on her social networks she showed the celebration she lived with her friends and family.

A few days ago the celebration of Sofía Vergara began with her family, where she could be seen accompanied by her son Manolo González. “Lunch before the birthday with my family,” was the phrase that the Barranquilla woman wrote next to her first photographs.

At this lunch, Sofía Vergara had two birthday cakes and was seen on her social networks blowing out the candles, very happy to be accompanied by her family and her husband, celebrating with champagne.

Later that same day, Sofía was seen at a meeting with a more “rumba” volume with her friends and her son, wearing a tight yellow dress and another bag-shaped cake.

The woman from Barranquilla has captured her talent as an actress in soap operas, series and movies. For example, she went through Mexico and the soap opera “Acapulco, body and soul”, twelve years later she was in the series “Desperate housewives”, plus the decade she spent in “Modern Family”. Her list of films is also long, but one of the last was “Hot Pursuit”, which in addition to having the acting work of the Colombian, also had that of the American Reese Witherspoon.

