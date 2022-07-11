Fortnite – Season 3: These are the areas with the most chests to start the games on the right foot

Every season the same question always comes up on the table: What is the best stocked city or area in Fortnite this season? It’s okay to want to get to the top 1, alone or with your team, but you still need to know how to maximize your chances by leaving a city rich in chests and weapons. Today we are going to discover the secret of the best places in the game to be able to collect as many weapons as possible and utility items.

1 – Cavern Rampage and Tilted Floors

A true cult town for all Fortnite veterans, Tilted Towers was not going to be taken down so easily by a newcomer. Together with Cavern Descontrol, they have the same number of chests on average: 83. It is absolutely colossal, especially since the oldest one is not as extensive as that; the chests are more or less concentrated there, so their search is made easier. That yes, luck if you get out alive and kicking from there.

For the Cavern it is a bit more complicated, since the locality extends for kilometers, and includes an underground part and an open air part. Even if the city has moving Bubbles that allow free rotations, it will still be difficult to search from top to bottom if you’re not playing in a squad.

2 – Reality Falls

With a total of 71 chests that can be found on average, the Reality Falls rank second on the podium of the most provided cities in Fortnite. The place has many hiding places and it is not so easy to know it by heart, but it is worth the effort. However, be careful not to get lost in the forest, as this natural “city” is very extensive.

3 – The Daily Bugle

Locked in its volcano, the Daily Bugle held its own and took an excellent third place among the richest cities of the season. This place has 43 chests on average. It seems little if we compare this figure with those of the first two cities, but the Daily Bugle makes up for it with its minuscule reach. It is simple: You just have to visit the handful of buildings that make up the place to earn all the chests. This quest is very easy to organize into a squad and will still guarantee you a very good team for the rest of the game.